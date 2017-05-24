Ariana Grande cancels multiple concerts following Manchester attack

Ariana Grande has canceled several dates from her Dangerous Woman Tour following a bombing outside of her Manchester Arena concert Monday night that left 22 people dead.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," Grande's management told Fox News a statement Wednesday. "The London O2 shows this week have been canceled as well as all shows though June 5 in Switzerland."

The statement continued, "We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."

Live Nation told Fox News in a statement ticketholders will receive refunds.

Photos on Tuesday showed Grande landing in Florida following the tragic attack.

Grande was greeted by her boyfriend, Mac Miller, according to Us Weekly, as she arrived home from the U.K.

The singer has remained mostly silent since the bombing tweeting after the attack, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

