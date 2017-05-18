Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden, dies at 52

Singer Chris Cornell, the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, died Wednesday night in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.

Brian Bumbery told the Associated Press in a statement that Cornell’s death was “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family was shocked.

The statement added that the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

As the lead singer for Seattle-based Soundgarden, Cornell helped architect the 90's grunge rock movement. He was also a Grammy award-winning, Golden Globe nominated singer, songwriter, guitarist, composer and lyricist.

In addition, Cornell became involved in philanthropy and started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing challenges, including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

