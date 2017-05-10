Adriana Lima's reunion with ex sent Matt Harvey over the edge

Mets pitcher Matt Harvey skipped Saturday’s game and got himself suspended after seeing pictures of his supermodel gal pal out partying with another man, sources told The Post.

The “Dark Knight” became an emotional wreck on May 2, after paparazzi photos came out showing Adriana Lima stepping from a limo and heading into Rihanna’s Met Gala after-party with her former boyfriend, NFL star Julian Edelman.

Both the Victoria’s Secret stunner and the Patriots wide receiver — with whom she had broken up several months earlier — wore grins on their faces like they were having the time of their lives.

Inside the party, Lima and Edelman were “flirty,” Post sources said. And, to add insult to injury, Lima unfollowed Harvey on Instagram after the event.

Apparently, Harvey was unaware that Lima was just not as into their relationship as he was.

“Adriana’s relationship with Matt was never serious,” a source said. “They are no longer seeing each other.”

A depressed Harvey, who was in Atlanta on the night of the Met Gala, had to take his turn pitching in the Mets rotation a few hours after seeing his gal pal out on the town without him. He wound up getting hammered by the Braves, giving up 6 runs in 5 innings.

Lima “really messed with Matt Harvey’s head,” baseball sources said.

Harvey got hammered again early Saturday morning, when he went to the Meatpacking District hot spot 1 Oak — the same club where Lima and Edelman were photographed — and partied until 4 a.m.

The feeling among other players on the Mets was that Harvey was out Friday night blowing off steam and trying to get over Lima, baseball sources told The Post.

If he managed to relax at all is unknown, because Lima called him while he was playing golf before the Mets game Saturday and had a conversation that made him even more upset, sources said.

A few hours later, he would turn up AWOL for the Mets Game at Citi Filed against the Florida Marlins, telling the team he had a “migraine,” and leading Mets brass to suspend him.

Sources said that Harvey had little chance with Lima — who was married to Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric for five years and who has been linked celebs such as rocker Lenny Kravitz and Yankees great Derek Jeter.

The stunning Brazilian brunette isn’t looking to be tied down with any man right now, a source said.

“She dates men like male sports stars go through women” the source said. “She’s beautiful, one of the most desired women in the world, she’s fun, has already been married and isn’t looking to settle down.”

Harvey is also known for playing the field, and Lima was just the latest in a series of models seen on his arm.

He has previously been linked to beauties Ania Cywinska, Ashley Haas, Anne Vyalitsyna, Shannon Rusbuldt, Asha Leo and Devon Windsor.

The Amazins hurler reportedly blew off a mandatory team workout after calling it quits with Polish gal pal Cywinska in 2015 — although their eight-month relationship lasted longer than most of Harvey’s trysts.

But the 28-year-old lothario recently claimed that he is planning on settling down sooner rather than later.

“I don’t think I will [follow] the Derek Jeter model. I’m not afraid of [marriage],” he told The Post in March.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.