Katy Perry reveals whether she will finally address reported Taylor Swift feud in 'brave' album

Will Katy Perry finally address Taylor Swift’s hit single “Bad Blood?" The Swift tune is reportedly about her rumored feud with Perry, but according to Perry she's not exactly planning to address the headline-making pop song.

“Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me,” the 32-year-old singer told Entertainment Weekly. “I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.”

Perry spoke generally about her feelings about how women interact with each other.

“One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone,” she stressed. “And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period, end of story.”

It’s been nearly four years since Perry released last album in 2013, titled “Prism,” so when it came to making a grand return, she was looking to reflect on the many changes of her life, and her maturation. She described the collection of songs, which were originally 40 and then whittled down to 15, as “brave.”

“I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability,” added Perry. “If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is.”