'Baywatch' actress Kelly Rohrbach's private photo leaked, report says

Kelly Rohrbach may be the latest celebrity to be targeted by hackers.

Private photos of the “Baywatch” actress were allegedly posted online without her consent. According to The Sun, the images feature Rohrbach in lingerie and in the signature red swimsuit.

“This hacking couldn’t have come at a worse time for Kelly,” a source told the UK-based news site. “She’s looking forward to the biggest night of her life... but instead she’s having to deal with intimate, private pictures being published online by some pervert.”

The 27-year-old model-turned-actress is set to walk the red carpet this weekend for the premiere of “Baywatch,” which also stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and David Hasselhoff. Rohrbach is starring as CJ Parker, the role that was originally played by Pamela Anderson in the hit American series. The movie hits theaters May 25th.

Rohrbach has not confirmed the alleged leak.

Many other female stars have recently become victims of a hacking spree. TMZ reported in March that Amanda Seyfried’s legal team sent a cease and desist letter to Celeb Jihad, demanding they immediately take down personal photos of the star.

Emma Watson also took legal action after a dozen private images of her trying on various outfits were stolen and posted online. Earlier that week, Mischa Barton’s laywer sent out a warning to anyone potentially shopping around nude footage of the actress.

But the scandals didn’t end there. That same month, WWE superstar Paige confirmed that private, racy photos and a video were stolen and leaked online. Soon after, an explicit photo of Demi Lovato in an unzipped top was circulating online.

And this week, four female UFC fighters were feared to be the latest celebrities to have naked pictures shared online by hackers.