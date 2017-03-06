David Letterman: Late night hosts have 'obligation' to challenge Trump

David Letterman thinks today's late night TV hosts are too soft on President Donald Trump.

The retired "Late Night" host said in a wide-ranging interview with Vulture that he would have handled an interview with Trump a bit differently than current host Jimmy Fallon did.

Letterman discussed the playful moment when Fallon tousled Trump's hair during an appearance on his show during the presidential campaign.

Letterman says Fallon got a "fantastic viral clip" out of the moment, but he "would have gone to work on Trump." He says, "I think I would be in the position to give him a bit of a scolding and he would have to sit there and take it."

"I think you have an obligation," Letterman told the magazine when asked if late night hosts have the responsibility to take on Trump.

He praised actor Alec Baldwin for his impression of Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

"Comedy’s one of the ways that we can protect ourselves. Alec Baldwin deserves a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Sadly, he’s not going to get it from this president," Letterman said.

The 69-year-old says he doesn't watch late night television anymore and has not seen successor Stephen Colbert's show.

Letterman retired in 2015 after 33 years as a late night host.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.