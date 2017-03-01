Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal what keeps them up at night

What keeps Chip and Joanna Gaines up at night? According to the couple, work…and lots of it.

“During the day I’m thinking of schedules and meetings, and then at night when I lay my head down, that’s when I get thinking,” said Joanna to CountryLiving.com. “The design starts coming when I try to go to sleep.”

“When I’m finally resting, that’s when the inspiration comes. I write it down in the journal, and then explore the next day,” added the “Fixer Upper” star. “What keeps me up is fun stuff because I just love what we do. I feel like it’s one of those fun stages where I’m not complaining that I’m not getting enough sleep.”

Tonight's episode is a unique one... Watch us take on a different kind of #fixerupper 9/8c @hgtv #🚣🏻🎣 A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

More personal issues keep husband Chip wide awake.

“For me, it’s less about business,” he explained to the magazine’s site. “What keeps me up at night is the idea that a coyote could come to our place and get our beautiful, little goats that have just been born in the last few weeks. When I hear those little suckers, hooping and hollering, I’m always like ‘Oh no! There’s a coyote, I better go check on them.’ It’s more agricultural concerns that keep me up at night.”

#farmlife squad goals A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on Jan 10, 2016 at 4:08pm PST

But there’s also one other thing that the couple worries about together: how to make the visitors of Magnolia Market happy.

“For us, it means a lot when people come to town to visit the Silos,” added Joanna. “I always want to make sure that the experience was a good one for them — that they leave inspired. Whether they bought anything or not, that’s not the goal — it’s just that when they leave they want to go try something new in their own way.”

Despite all of these concerns, the duo insist they don’t stress over one important thing.

“I don’t worry about the kids at all,” said Chip.

