Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima: 'The church is in me'

Before Adriana Lima was recognized as Victoria’s Secret’s longest-running Angel, she wanted to be a nun.

That could explain why the 35-year-old Brazilian-born model insisted to Ocean Drive she always brings a Bible to read backstage before shows or “going to church every day.” However, she’s not exactly talking about any chapel.

“The church is in me — I always connect,” said the March 2017 cover girl to the publication. “If you’re connected with the divine and always have pure intentions with everything you’re doing, you’re protected by the angels. I’m very spiritual. I believe in nature, I believe in energy, I believe in spirits.”

Lima grew up as a devout Roman Catholic and went to church every Sunday before she found fame with the lingerie retailer. And despite her success, she hasn’t given up on her faith, especially when it comes to another form of other-worldly beings.

“I don’t picture them as, like, coming to get me or abducting humans,” explained Lima on believing in aliens. “I imagine they maybe look like us but with a higher intelligence and connection to the universe.”

However, don’t expect Lima to track down extraterrestrials. She’s keeping busy as one of the most sought-after models in the fashion industry, pulling in a reported $10.5 million a year.

“My goal is to do the fashion show till I’m 40, at least,” explained Lima on continuing to walk the runway for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where she’s been an Angel for 17 years. “Or [as long as] gravity is on my side.”

The March 2017 issue of Ocean Drive is currently in newsstands.