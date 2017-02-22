Kim Kardashian denies another sex tape is out there

Kim Kardashian has denied she has a second sex tape, instead insisting new leaked footage shows scenes from her first raunchy video.

The reality TV star spoke out after scenes were leaked online and reported on The Mirror which they claim show a woman “appearing to be Kim” in a racy bra showing off her cleavage to a man who is behind the camera.

The mum-of-two’s first sex tape with ex Ray J surfaced in 2007 and helped catapult her into the limelight after it was distributed by adult entertainment brand Vivid.

Yet Kim’s rep has been quick to deny the new clip is part two of the saucy insight into her bedroom antics.

They told Mail Online: “It’s not new — it’s the same old sex tape.”

Kanye West’s wife has previously described her tape as a major low and told Love Magazine: “If I do have one regret in life, that’s it.”

Kim followed pal Paris Hilton in releasing the racy video, which brought her firmly into the public eye.

She later told US chat show host Oprah Winfrey: “I felt like I really had to work 10 times harder to get people to see the real me.”

Meanwhile, the yummy mummy has been making sure she looks as perfect as possible by removing her stretch marks.

The reality beauty — who has been a longtime patient of cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian — told fans about her latest treatment immediately after she left his office Sunday morning.

She said: “I feel so excited that I finally did it. I’ve been so scared to do it thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn’t hurt that badly.”

“So I’m so grateful, and I’m so excited. I love you, Dr. Ourian.”

She was pictured leaving the venue in an all-black ensemble teamed with bright white sneakers, a leather snakeskin purse and black shades.

However, the night before saw the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star showing her love of furry outwear as she wore a long fur coat for her dinner date with husband Kanye West.