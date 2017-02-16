Courtney Stodden says she's bisexual, is open to dating a woman after split

Courtney Stodden is "very single" and she's not limiting her dating pool.

The reality star, who announced last week her split from husband, actor Doug Hutchison, told Fox News what she looks for in a potential suitor.

"I think I just want to have fun," Stodden said ahead of her appearance at NYC'S HeadQuarters Gentlemen's Club. "I like guys who are funny and you know, successful and girls too! You know, I mean, I'm bi so why not some girls too?"

Stodden and Hutchison married in 2011 when she was 16 and the "Green Mile" actor was 51. Three years and several reality shows later, the controversial couple split despite calling each other "soul mates." They renewed their vows in 2014.

"I'm doing okay," she said of their recent separation. "The best that I think [I] can possibly be doing right now."

But she's not wasting any more time being hung up on her ex. The former couple were married for 6 years.

"I think 2017 is going to be a much better year for me than 2016. 2016 was like really bad like it was awful all around."

While Stodden might be all about having fun these days, the aspiring pop star -- who supported Bernie Sanders and then Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton -- also weighed in on current events saying she is concerned over the state of the country.

"I feel like we need to move forward and try to have faith," she said. "I mean what can we do? [Trump] was elected. Hopefully he will do an okay job."