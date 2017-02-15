Ashton Kutcher blows John McCain a kiss during testimony in Senate on human trafficking

Is Ashton Kutcher attempting to build a bromance between himself and Senator John McCain?
Kutcher was in Washington D.C. to give testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on human trafficking when McCain made a comment about the star's good looks.
"Ashton, you were better looking in the movies," McCain teased Kutcher after thanking him for testifying on the "very serious" topic.
.@SenJohnMcCain: "Ashton, you were better looking in the movies." pic.twitter.com/Mn1iZM1kMa— CSPAN (@cspan) February 15, 2017
Kutcher then blew the senator a kiss while everyone in the room laughed.
The 39-year-old was testifying as a co-founder of Thorn, an organization that uses technology to help locate human trafficking victims. Kutcher founded Thorn with his ex-wife Demi Moore.
"For years now, Thorn has been committed to building tech tools to combat child sexual exploitation and facilitating collaborations across [the] tech industry to disrupt these crimes. We have no intention of stopping until we win this battle," Kutcher said.