Emily Ratajkowski defends Melania Trump

Emily Ratajkowski spoke up in defense of First Lady Melania Trump after the model claimed a New York Times reporter called Trump a "hooker."

"Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me 'Melania is a hooker,'" the model tweeted.

The Bernie Sanders supporter added it doesn't matter what your politics are, "it crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should."

The 25-year-old continued to say "gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bulls--t."

The model-turned-actress has long-defended a woman's right to dress how she pleases.

When "Project Runway" star Tim Gunn called one of Ratajkowski's red carpet looks in 2016 "appallingly vulgar," the model was not amused.

She tweeted at the time, "Western men in 2016: Want to ban women abroad from voluntarily covering themselves at the beach...then want women to cover up their 'vulgar' bodies at home."

A pinned tweet on her profile reads, "Women choosing when and how they want to share their sexuality and bodies."