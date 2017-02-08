Gigi Hadid accused of mocking Asian people in video of her with Buddha cookie

Gigi Hadid is being called a “racist” by some on social media for a since-deleted video posted by her sister, Bella Hadid, showing the supermodel squinting her eyes while holding what looks to be a cookie shaped like Buddha.

The model was accused by critics as being “anti-Asian” who said she was “mocking” the Asian community.

Hadid’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik, defended her on Twitter but that resulted in his own firestorm of racial slurs being thrown at him.

People's nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I'm a terrorist!! to be a racist goes against my very existence.. — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017

Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, also fought back at the accusations.

❤Color, shape, religion or race does not exist in the hearts of our family as we are a melting pot of all 🙏 https://t.co/a5M1s8pHgw — YOLANDA (@YolandaHFoster) February 6, 2017

this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE — z (@zainzayns) February 5, 2017

While the video was removed, someone reposted it in full re-heating an already hot topic.

Meanwhile, Hadid appears to be taking the backlash in her stride posting a picture of herself in Barbie doll form.

A rep for Gigi Hadid did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

This is not the model's first brush with controversy. Hadid was criticized for her impersonation of Melania Trump at the AMAs in 2016, which some called tasteless.