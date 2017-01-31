Mary Tyler Moore's cause of death revealed

Mary Tyler Moore‘s cause of death has been revealed days after her passing.

According to her death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the famed actress died from cardiopulmonary arrest that was brought on by three prior conditions.

Aspiration pneumonia, diabetes and hypoxia — which is a deficiency in the amount of oxygen reaching the tissue — all contributed to Moore’s death.

Moore was 80 when she passed away on Jan. 25 in a Connecticut hospital.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” her rep said in a statement last week. “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

She was laid to rest in a private ceremony Sunday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield.

“It’s a beautiful site that she’s at,” Fairfield police Lt. James Perez told The Post. “It’s nice what the family did. It was a nice little sendoff for her.”

