Entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Departed

Stars react to Mary Tyler Moore's death

Publicist for the legendary actress confirms for Fox News

 

Hollywood entertainers reacted to sitcom sweetheart Mary Tyler Moore's death.

Moore, who gained fame playing winsome television producer Mary Richards on the popular 1970s television series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and broke new ground as an independent career-woman in a leading role, died on Wednesday.

AROUND THE WEB