Chelsea Handler nixes two-party politics: 'I'm not a Democrat anymore'

The election of Donald Trump has inspired Chelsea Handler to re-think her political affiliation.

The outspoken comedian sat down with Variety hours after leading the Women’s March at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday in Park City, Utah, for a wide-ranging interview, discussing everything from Trump to women’s rights to two-party politics.

Handler revealed that after the results of the 2016 election, she no longer considers herself a Democrat.

“Divisiveness is not the answer, and I think to get that message, we have to reach across party lines,” Handler said. “Forget your party. I’m registering as an independent. I’m not going to be a Democrat anymore because it’s too divisive. This isn’t working, this two-party system.”

Speaking with Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister, Handler said that Trump’s victory influenced her immensely, causing her to have an agenda of educating herself and other people about politics, voting and human rights.

Handler’s biggest concern under Trump’s administration is racism, she says. And then reproductive issues.

“No one has any right to tell us what to do with our bodies. That is not okay. You get off of your religious bullsh-t soapbox. I am my own person. No man gets to tell me what I get to do with my body. No one. Not your husband, not your politician. Why would somebody I don’t know tell me what I can do? This is America. So that is a real issue,” she said. “Planned Parenthood helps so many women and men.”

When asked if she would ever interview Trump on her Netflix show, she bluntly said, “No.”

How about Melania Trump?

“No,” Handler said. “Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English.”

Though she does not want the president to come onto her show as a guest, Handler was asked what she would say to Trump if he were in her presence.

“F–k off. F–k off,” Handler said. “Gross. He is the grossest. Physically, emotionally, mentally. Those statues they made of him were accurate. I bet you that is what he looks like naked with a little grape in between his legs.”

Elaborating on the Trumps, Handler said, “I don’t respect either one of those people.”

Someone she does respect is Hillary Clinton. “It’s so shameful what’s transpired because because we had the most qualified candidate in history against the least qualified candidate in history, and then we had Russia interfering with our election,” Handler said. “There’s like a war. This is kind of war.”