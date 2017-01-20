Nancy Sinatra slams CNN for anti-Trump spin on story about her humorous tweet

Nancy Sinatra had some strong words for CNN after the news outlet published an article on its website with the headline “Nancy Sinatra not happy Trump using father's song at inauguration.”

News broke this week that President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania will dance to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” as their first dance at the Liberty Ball on Friday.

CNN quoted what seems to be a now-deleted tweet from Nancy Sinatra that read “Just remember the first line of the song” in response to a question about her father’s song being used during the inauguration.

The first line of “My Way” is "And now, the end is near."

Sinatra was not happy with CNN’s story. She tweeted a link to the article and replied, “That's not true. I never said that. Why do you lie, CNN?”

It would seem Sinatra isn’t denying she commented about the song’s first line – though that tweet can no longer be found on her page – rather, her issue seems to be CNN’s take on the tweet.

“Oh, man! I'm not angry,” she tweeted. “What a rotten spin to put on a harmless joke.”

She also wrote, “I'm not sure why this became such a big deal. It was really just a joke.”

When a fan suggested on Twitter that she must be upset to hear that her father’s single is being used, she replied, “Actually I'm wishing him the best. A good president helps the entire world. I don't believe anyone tries to be a bad president.”

Either way, Sinatra has spoken out against Trump in the past. She tweeted earlier this month, following Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump rant at the Golden Globes, “Meryl Streep is a patriot speaking for those of us who don't have a forum or a voice. Thank you, Meryl.”

