Golf.com is being accused of whiffing on its list of 2017’s Most Beautiful Women in Golf. It's not that the women aren't all beautiful, it's just they're not all pro golfers.

Several tour pros did make the website’s list, including 2017’s LPGA Tour Rookie Nelly Korda and her sister Jessica, Belen Mozo, Danielle Kang, and Cheyenne Woods (a niece of Tiger Woods).

But after that, some of the winners’ relationships to the sport are not quite as strong. Like former Miss America Kira Kazantsev, obviously pretty, but not a pro golfer. Or even a ranked amateur.

And Melissa Jones, the gorgeous former Miss Idaho wife of pro golfer Matt Jones.

And on-air reporter Holly Sonders, who covers golf, but isn't a pro.

They all made the list over pros like Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson and countless other women who raked in millions on tour, yet didn’t make the roundup.

Craig Lawrence, president of ONE.1 Modeling Management, says the list should have had a different name if some of the women are not actually golfers.

“They all should have been professional golfers,” Lawrence told FOX411. “It seems as if they are just looking for beautiful women.”

Dr. Montana Miller, associate professor at the Department of Popular Culture at Bowling Green State University, said putting women on the list who don’t play the sport professionally is an insult to its athletes.

“To consider the women who in fact serve as accessories to the men who play the sport as candidates for this list is truly a blatant insult to the sportswomen who were deemed ‘not beautiful enough’ but it’s just another insult added to the injury of ranking females by shallow standards of beauty," said Miller, a record-holding skydiver. “Those of us who have been professional athletes know that true beauty in sport isn’t measured by the sexualized ideals glorified by the male-dominated media. True beauty in sport has to do with competence, strength, power, and focus.”

But SiriusXM Radio host Rich Davis says Golf.com knows what it’s doing.

“Not sure many care about a hottie list of female golfers - this has people talking,” he said. “A little bit of controversy stirs the pot. On the flip side, this has to make female golfers unnecessarily insecure that they had to choose women outside the actual game for their beauty list.”

FOX411 reached out to Golf.com but they didn’t get back.

We’ll give them a mulligan.

