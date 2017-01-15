HBO has a host of marquee projects coming down the pike, from the Reese Witherspoon-Nicole Kidman starrer “Big Little Lies” to the Amy Adams murder mystery “Sharp Objects” to comedies starring Pete Holmes and Bill Hader to the long-awaited Bernie Madoff movie “The Wizard of Lies.”

But HBO also has a handful of hot prospects that have yet to completely land. During the cabler’s portion of the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday, original programming president Casey Bloys gamely fielded questions seeking updates on where things stand for a handful of buzzed-about projects.

“Game of Thrones” spinoff

There’s no certainty yet that a series related to the juggernaut fantasy drama will come to fruition, but Bloys notes that author George R.R. Martin, creator of the “Thrones” universe, has plenty of source material at the ready in terms of prequels and other story threads explored in the book series.

“All I can say is that we’re exploring it. We don’t have any scripts, we’re not even close to saying ‘Oh let’s do this.’ But it’s a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it,” he said. “It’s a really rich world. We’d be foolish not to look at it.”

“Deadwood” movie

“David Milch is still writing. I believe he’s writing a ‘Deadwood’ movie that I have not read,” Bloys said. “When it’s ready we will take a look at it.”

More installments of “The Night Of”

After the success of last summer’s limited series “The Night Of,” there’s clearly an appetite for more adventures withJohn Turturro’s ambulance-chasing, eczema-suffering lawyer John Stone. Steve Zaillian and Richard Price, who shepherded HBO’s adaptation of the British series, are working on ideas but haven’t nailed down a specific vehicle just yet.

“Steve and Richard are throwing around ideas. I’m hopeful they will land on something but one thing I know about them — if they’re not 100% sure about something, they’re going to take their time,” Bloys said. “I told them we’ll be here when you’re ready. I’m hopeful that they’re getting an idea they’re excited about.”

“True Detective,” season 3

Franchise creator Nic Pizzolatto is considering ideas for a third installment of the anthology drama but there is no time pressure. It’s been acknowledged that the push to get the second edition on the air sooner rather than later in 2015 led to quality-control issues.

“I don’t have anything on paper yet but I know there are some ideas going back and forth. I don’t want to rush it. I don’t want to do anything just to get it on the air,” Bloys said.