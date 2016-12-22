Billy Bush had just been selected to be a co-host for the third hour of NBC’s “Today” show when his career came crashing down. Bush caught the attention of the media when was the first to interview Ryan Lochte following his now-debunked claims that he was robbed at gunpoint in Rio during the Olympics. After Lochte’s lies became apparent, Bush’s credibility was questioned when he got into a heated debate about the swimmer with co-host Al Roker on the air.

But Bush’s real demise came in October when a years-old tape was leaked of Bush and Donald Trump having a lewd conversation about women. As a result, Bush was fired from NBC.