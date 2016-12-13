Reba McEntire rumored to be working on new TV show

Is Reba McEntire headed back to television? The Hollywood Reporter reports that the singer will star in a new series created by Marc Cherry, the creator of "Desperate Housewives." ABC has secured the script for what they call a “Southern Gothic soap opera,” starring McEntire.

“The drama is described as a Southern Gothic soap opera that is set in motion after a suspected act of terrorism happens at a Fourth of July parade in the small town of Oxblood, KY,” THR reports. “The FBI sends a cocky agent of Middle Eastern descent to investigate. He teams with the mercurial local sheriff to uncover secrets far darker than either could have ever imagined.”

While Cherry will reportedly act as producer with longtime partner Sabrina Wind on the project, McEntire will be credited as executive producer. Mindy Schultheis and Michael Hanel from Acme Productions will also serve as executive producers, the site reports. No word on when the show is set to air.

This is far from McEntire’s first rodeo on television.She previously starred on the WB/CW sitcom "Reba" for six seasons and on "Malibu Country" on ABC.

She’s keeping busy McEntire will soon find herself back in Las Vegas, as she and Brooks & Dunn have extended their series of shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace into 2017, making their residency the longest-running country music residency since the venue opened in 2003.