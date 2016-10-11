Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to release holiday duets album

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been teasing an album of duets for well over a year now, and fans will finally be able to add a holiday collection called "Christmas Together" to their stockings this year.

Brooks revealed the news on Saturday during a Facebook Live appearance with Yearwood and Mandy McCormack, a member of his record label team. He’s set to share the album art and more details during Monday’s Inside Studio G live stream on Facebook. Songs featured on the release include “Ugly Christmas Sweater,” “Merry Christmas Means I Love You” and “What I’m Thankful For,” which features guest James Taylor on vocals and guitar.

Another song called “What Are You Doing on New Year’s Eve?” was originally intended as a duet, but as Brooks explains, he was floored by Yearwood singing the first verse while in the studio. He jokes that he walked out of the studio immediately to allow "Ms. Yearwood" to lead.

"Christmas Together impacts on Nov. 11."

Baby, it's cold outside! Let's spend #ChristmasTogether! Here's our Christmas album cover, spend the holidays with us this year! love, g and t A photo posted by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) on Oct 10, 2016 at 4:09pm PDT

More From Taste of Country Next: See all Garth Brooks tour dates

Brooks’ fans will be twice as lucky this holiday season — his duets album with Yearwood is just one of two new releases. Also in November, the country icon will release a new solo album as part of his "Ultimate Collection," which is only available at Target.

At a recent tour stop, Brooks learned that he was recognized for having seven diamond albums and reaching 10 million in sales on each. In celebration of his big honor, the country superstar will hold a free concert in Nashville on Oct. 24.