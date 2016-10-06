David Crowder blurring genre lines in Christian music

When David Crowder set out to make a name for himself in Christian music, the singer wanted to shake up the genre.

"I'm definitely writing things that try and heal the differences between us," he told FOX411.

The Texas-born singer had already seen a lot of success as the lead singer of the David Crowder Band. But in 2012, he took a risk and went solo under the name Crowder.

The risk paid off greatly as Crowder shot to fame with his first solo album "Neon Steeple" released in 2012 and with his follow-up "American Prodigal" out this year.

"I'm very excited about [my new album.] It feels eternally long between when you're done with recording to when everybody gets to hear it," Crowder told us. "It feels like slow motion."

His new album still shares his Christian message but has a very different sound to his first solo album.

"['Neon Staple'] I refer to it as 'folktronica' because it had banjo and fiddle and an EDM influence," Crowder said. "[American Prodigal'] feels more like swamp pop. It's less electric and it just feels more urban with a little more Louisiana Bayou."

Few, if any, Christian artists play "swamp pop" or "folktronica." Blending the lines between genres while maintaining music that has faith-based values is what makes Crowder unique.

"No matter what lens you're looking through, we're all kind of in the same boat," Crowder explained. "I feel like this record is really timely with everything that's going on in the world. A lot of lines that we drawn between us -- politically, socially -- I want to break those down."

One song Crowder hopes his fans will listen to is "Prove It."

"One song called 'Prove It' sounds like -- again, it's pretty Southern -- but it has a little Kanye feel to it. I think it's amazing. It's a swamp pop stadium-type rap."

Faith & Fame is a regular column exploring how a strong belief system helps some performers navigate the pitfalls of the entertainment industry.

Follow Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.