Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announce joint 2017 Soul2Soul world tour

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will tour together in 2017. The country music super couple made the announcement on Tuesday night at the opening of their not-so-secret show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

“We are going back on the road, on tour! We are going to go from side to side, north to north, all the way around the globe!” Hill told the Ryman crowd and also 22,000 fans tuned in to the Facebook Live broadcast of the event.

“We’ve been looking to this for a long, long time,” McGraw added, joking, “We got all y’all together just to tell y’all that, now we’re going home.”

The massive 65-city 2017 Soul2Soul World Tour starts April 7, 2017 in New Orleans, La., and wraps in October 2017 in New York City. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting this Friday, with general on-sale on Oct. 14.

This is the married couple’s third major tour together, the most recent being their 2006 Soul2Soul II Tour that played amphitheaters nationwide. This run celebrates the 10th anniversary of that tour. Since then Hill and McGraw have shared a stage a number of times for individual performances and during a residency in Las Vegas.

The couple surprised fans Monday morning with a show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, announcing that tickets would go on sale at 10AM. Within minutes, it was sold out, and the assumption was that this concert was simply a way to celebrate 20 years of marriage. The country couple’s wedding anniversary is on Friday, and they’ve been sharing photos and moments from their personal lives on social media for the last month.

The original McGraw/Hill Soul2Soul Tour came in 2000, when both stars were at the peak of their commercial careers. McGraw has been very active lately, releasing an album every 18 months since early 2013 and charting a number of songs at or near the top of the airplay charts. Hill has done very little touring and hasn’t released a single since 2012. Her last studio album was "Fireflies," released in 2005. It’s not clear if new music will accompany the 2017 Soul2Soul World Tour.

McGraw and Hill have more time to make music now that two of their three daughters are away at college. The “How I’ll Always Be” singer recently talked to Taste of Country about 20 years of marriage, saying the most important lesson he’s learned is to “Listen!”