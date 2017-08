Jimmy Fallon did not want to get up close and personal with Hillary Clinton.

When the presidential candidate visited "The Tonight Show," the host quickly put on a surgical mask as Clinton walked on set.

Clinton, who recently suffered a bout of pneumonia, laughed and high-fived the late night host who then put on hand sanitizer.

“Thank you so much,” Fallon said putting on his mask. "It is great to have you here.

