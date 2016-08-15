6 serial celebrity cheaters

Hollywood is a town of temptation. Fame, power, and beauty are the currency of choice and some taken stars just can’t say no.

Hollywood is full of cheating scandals -- from aging married rockers who can’t shake that groupie lifestyle to A-list actors that got caught with their pants down.

Here are the 6 worst serial celeb cheaters.

1. Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne announced this spring that their 33-year marriage was over after it was revealed the Black Sabbath frontman had multiple affairs. While Sharon shared on her show ‘The Talk’ that she could no longer live like this anymore, the couple decided to reconcile only weeks later, and Ozzy is undergoing therapy for his sex addiction.

Perhaps old dogs can learn new tricks?

2. Dean McDermott

Once a cheater, always a cheater?

Tori Spelling and her now-husband Dean McDermott met on the set of Lifetime TV movie "Mind Over Murder" while he was still married to his first wife Mary Jo Eustace. The pair had an affair and married soon after his divorce was finalized.

In 2013, McDermott had an affair with a woman named Emily Goodhand. The parents of four eventually made things work. The fallout of McDermott's affair was documented on the stars' reality show "True Tori."

3. David Duchovny

While David Duchovny was married to Tea Leoni, there were rampant rumors of the “X-Files” star’s various extramarital indiscretions. However, it became apparent there was a real problem when the actor checked into a rehab facility to treat sex addiction in 2008.

The pair took a trial separation at the time and later divorced in 2014 after 17 years of marriage. The divorce papers cited the reason for the split was, “an irretrievable breakdown.” Well, that’s a nice way of saying your husband is incapable of monogamy.

4. Jesse James

Jesse James made it to the A-list when he married Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock. But his bad boys ways couldn’t be tamed. He cheated on Bullock with tattooed pinup Michelle ‘Bombshell’ McGee. The motorcycle enthusiast checked himself into rehab to work on “personal issues” but his marriage could not be saved.

After Bullock, James dated Kat Von D but that relationship fizzled out after the makeup guru discovered her then boyfriend cheated on her with 19 women.

James is now onto his 4th marriage with heiress Alexis DeJoria whom he married in 2013. Perhaps James has finally settled down…..although doubtful.

5. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was not hitting a hole in one when it came to his marriage with former wife Elin Nordegren. The champion golfer’s marital woes became front page news when his wife discovered incriminating texts.

One by one, mistresses told their stories of their one night stands and even long-standing affairs with the star athlete. The couple divorced in 2010 and Nordegren got $750 million and custody of their two children.

He later dated Olympian Lindsey Vonn but that relationship ended when (you guessed it) whispers of cheating began.

6. Ashton Kutcher

Before Ashton Kutcher settled down with new wife Mila Kunis, he was married to Demi Moore. Even though the couple loved to show off their love with PDA posts on social media, the actor couldn’t keep all the attention on his Mrs.

The former “That 70’s Show” star was allegedly caught having an affair with Sara Leal and later, her friend Marta in 2011. Moore filed for divorce shortly after.