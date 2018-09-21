Tesla Model 3 gets five star rating in NHTSA crash tests

The Tesla Model 3 has aced its first crash tests, scoring five stars across the board on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s assessment.

The rear-wheel-drive version of the car got perfect marks for front and side impact protection and rollover prevention, as has every Tesla sedan and SUV tested so far.

NHTSA also notes that it comes with a full suite of electronic safety aids, including collision warning, automatic emergency brakes and lane departure warning, although none were used during the crash tests.

However, the Model 3’s semi-autonomous Autopilot was ranked highest in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s recent evaluation of active lane-keeping systems.

The IIHS has not yet released its crash test ratings for the Model 3.