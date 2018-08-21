Driver arrested after 'sideshow' shuts San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge

A “sideshow” performer got a terrible review from police, who arrested him and impounded his car.

The exhibition in question took place Sunday morning on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, where several cars stopped traffic so three of them could put on what’s become known as a “sideshow” in the middle of the road, by doing burnouts and donuts.

Video of the event shows the three cars circling around while onlookers get out of their vehicles and record it on their phones. The driver of a white Ford Mustang can be seen opening his door while doing the stunts, which continued until one of his tires came off the rim, stranding him.

California Highway Patrol officers, who were tipped off by stuck motorists, soon arrived and took the Mustang driver into custody. He was charged with reckless driving and exhibition of speed and had is car impounded for 30 days, according to a CHP Facebook post.

The other two drivers seen in the video got away, but several of the customized cars that were blocking traffic were ticketed for mechanical violations and one impounded because its driver didn’t have a license.

Sideshows have become a persistent issue in California, and several have been held previously on the Bay Bridge, which I-80 runs over.