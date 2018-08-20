Expand / Collapse search
Kyle Busch busted by his wife on Twitter for keeping her up while tweeting

By | Fox News
Samantha, Kyle and son Brexton Locke celebrate Busch's April win in Texas.

Samantha, Kyle and son Brexton Locke celebrate Busch's April win in Texas.  (AP)

Kyle Busch had a rough night in Bristol on Saturday, failing to add to the six races he’s won this season with a disappointing 20nd place finish, after controversially bumping Martin Truex Jr. out of the race and crashing out himself three laps from the finish. He was also spotted having a minor altercation with a fan afterwards.

And the hits just kept on coming on Sunday, just wrapped in a velvet glove.

Busch was in the midst of a Twitter session with fans around midnight when he got a tweet from who is presumably his biggest one:

“Dear @KyleBusch I am very tired and the light from your phone is keeping me up. Considering your not listening to me next to you I’m going to tweet you in hopes of getting a response. Love, your sleepy and slightly grumpy wife”

The public shaming did the trick. Busch joked that he got busted by “the fun police,” but hasn’t tweeted since.

WHY ARE NASCAR DRIVERS RETIRING AT A YOUNGER AGE?

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.