Kyle Busch busted by his wife on Twitter for keeping her up while tweeting

Kyle Busch had a rough night in Bristol on Saturday, failing to add to the six races he’s won this season with a disappointing 20nd place finish, after controversially bumping Martin Truex Jr. out of the race and crashing out himself three laps from the finish. He was also spotted having a minor altercation with a fan afterwards.

And the hits just kept on coming on Sunday, just wrapped in a velvet glove.

Busch was in the midst of a Twitter session with fans around midnight when he got a tweet from who is presumably his biggest one:

“Dear @KyleBusch I am very tired and the light from your phone is keeping me up. Considering your not listening to me next to you I’m going to tweet you in hopes of getting a response. Love, your sleepy and slightly grumpy wife”

The public shaming did the trick. Busch joked that he got busted by “the fun police,” but hasn’t tweeted since.

