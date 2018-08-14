2019 Ford Ranger priced at $25,395, order books opened

Ford has released pricing and opened the order books for the 2019 Ford Ranger, with deliveries set to kick off early next year.

The revived midsize model is returning to the brand’s American lineup for the first time since 2011 at a base price of $25,395.

The Ranger is launching in trim levels – XL, XLT and Lariat – and will be offered as a SuperCab with a six-foot bed and a SuperCrew with a five-foot bed. All models come with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and either a 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrain.

For the inevitable comparison, an F-150 SuperCab 4x2 starts at $33,285, but a single cab truck can be had for as little as $29,200.

A top-of-the-line Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew starts at $39,480 and can be loaded up to over $43,000 with functional options that include adaptive cruise control and an FX4 package that’s equipped with an electronic locking rear differential, skid plates and off-road traction management systems.

Power, payload and towing specifications for the 2019 Ranger have not yet been released.

