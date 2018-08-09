Cops stop car with mattress in passenger seat

Drowsy driving is a major safety issue, but bringing your bed along for the ride isn’t the solution.

Police in Billesley, U.K. pulled over an Opel Astra convertible last week with the top down and a mattress sticking out of it. The unsecured furniture was simply squeezed between the windshield and the seat.

The West Midlands Police definitely didn’t think it was a dream machine and posted the photo to Twitter as a reminder to other drivers not to do the same.

It sounds like the Astra owner got off with a warning this time. Hopefully they’ll get a good night’s sleep before they take on another packing job.

