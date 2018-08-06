NASCAR CEO takes leave of absence after arrest, DWI charge

Brian France, the CEO of NASCAR, is taking a leave of absence from the company after he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in New York.

France, 55, was stopped in Sag Harbor around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after he failed to stop at a stop sign, police said Monday. He was intoxicated and had oxycodone pills in his vehicle, according to officials.

NASCAR said in a news release that France's leave of absence is "indefinite," and that Jim France has taken on the role of interim chairman and CEO, effective immediately.

