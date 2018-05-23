James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 from GoldenEye set to sell for over $2 million

The Aston Martin DB5 driven by James Bond in GoldenEye is set to sell for $2.1 at auction.

In the 1995 movie, 007 - played by Pierce Brosnan - raced the classic British sports car around the Monaco hills in pursuit of Xenia Onatopp, the Ferrari-driving assassin played by Famke Janssen.

It was Brosnan’s first appearance as the MI6 agent - and was the first time Bond drove an Aston Martin DB5 since the days of Sean Connery’s playing the spy.

After filming, the car was used by Eon Productions for promoting GoldenEye and the Aston Martin DB7.

But in 2001 it was auctioned in London as part of a James Bond sale - fetching a then record-breaking $200,000.

It was bought by entrepreneur Max Reid who is now set to make a tenfold profit when he sells it in July.

The 1965 sports car has been entered into Bonhams' Goodwood Festival of Speed sale on July 13 and it has an estimate of $2.1 million.

Sholto Gilbertson, Motor Car Department director at Bonhams, said: "The DB5 is one of the most recognisable and desirable British classic cars in the world – add in the fact that is was actually driven by ‘Bond’ and you’ve got something seriously exciting.

“Every Bond fan remembers Pierce Brosnan tearing through the hills above Monaco, racing Xenia Onatopp’s Ferrari, and it must up there as one of the most thrilling Bond car chases in history.

“This car is something very special indeed - it was rightly the most valuable piece of Bond memorabilia ever sold when it was purchased in 2001 - and we are delighted to be offering it at our Festival of Speed Sale in July."

Under the bonnet of the 1965 Aston Martin is a 4-litre engine which develops 282bhp.

This gives the DB5 a 0-60mph time of 6.5 seconds and a top speed of around 145mph.

James Bond and the Aston Martin DB5 have been inextricably linked since Sean Connery drove one in Goldfinger, in 1964. That car was sold in 2010 for $3.8 million.

The Brosnan DB5 will be on display at Bonhams' Aston Martin Sale at Englefield House on June 2 ahead of its sales at Goodwood in July.