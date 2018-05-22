$1.9 million Harley-Davidson is the world's most expensive hog

Harley-Davidsons aren’t exactly the cheapest bikes on the block, but there’s only one on sale for $1.9 million, making it likely the most expensive new Harley on sale today.

It’s a collaboration between Swiss customizer Bundnerbike and high-end watchmaker Bucherer.

The iridescent blue hog started out as a Softail Slim, but was given an elaborate makeover with a unique frame and Art Nouveau-inspired styling. Many of the parts are gold plated, but that’s not why the price is so high.

The bike is equipped with two bulletproof compartments on its tank, with one housing a 5.4 carat diamond ring and the other a Bucherer watch that’s mounted to a vibration-proof silicon cage to protect its movement from the vibration of the classic V-twin engine underneath it.

Then ends of the handlebar grips are also decorated with diamond rings that were attached through a secret process designed to make sure they stay in place on the road.

Anyone bold enough to buy it and take it there also gets a matching watch to actually wear that has a band that looks like a tire tread.

