Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

AUTO

'Reckless' Mustang driver hits 150 mph in chase, troopers back off

Fox News
close
The newest Ford Mustang was designed to be as cool as the one Steve McQueen drove in the film "Bullitt," but it probably won't make you as cool as him. Video

The Mustang Bullitt is back

The newest Ford Mustang was designed to be as cool as the one Steve McQueen drove in the film "Bullitt," but it probably won't make you as cool as him.

A driver in an old-model Mustang on Friday outran law enforcement in Colorado when his car reached speeds of 150 mph during the chase.

Gary Cooper, a Colorado State Patrol spokesman, told The Denver Post that the driver was speeding at 140 mph when the troopers turned on the sirens and lights and gave pursuit.

But instead of stopping, the Mustang driver accelerated to 150 mph, leaving the troopers behind and unable to catch up or even read the vehicle’s license plates.

“They tried to catch up. They weren’t doing it,” Cooper said. “They couldn’t get close enough.”

The green Ford Mustang from the Steve McQueen film "Bullitt" is one of the most famous cars in history, but it hasn't been seen in decades. Now its owner is finally telling the tale of what happened to the iconic automobile.

The incident occurred on Interstate 70, about 170 miles west of Denver.

The interstate generally straight and is known for drivers testing their vehicles’ limits. It’s also among the most dangerous roads, where there are more fatal crashes than in any other spot in whole Denver.

Troopers reportedly did not continue the pursuit out of their safety concerns.

“It’s extremely reckless, especially with people who haven’t been trained to drive at those speeds,” Cooper told the publication. “I’ve seen a deer total a car before.”