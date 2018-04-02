'Reckless' Mustang driver hits 150 mph in chase, troopers back off

A driver in an old-model Mustang on Friday outran law enforcement in Colorado when his car reached speeds of 150 mph during the chase.

Gary Cooper, a Colorado State Patrol spokesman, told The Denver Post that the driver was speeding at 140 mph when the troopers turned on the sirens and lights and gave pursuit.

But instead of stopping, the Mustang driver accelerated to 150 mph, leaving the troopers behind and unable to catch up or even read the vehicle’s license plates.

“They tried to catch up. They weren’t doing it,” Cooper said. “They couldn’t get close enough.”

The incident occurred on Interstate 70, about 170 miles west of Denver.

The interstate generally straight and is known for drivers testing their vehicles’ limits. It’s also among the most dangerous roads, where there are more fatal crashes than in any other spot in whole Denver.

Troopers reportedly did not continue the pursuit out of their safety concerns.

“It’s extremely reckless, especially with people who haven’t been trained to drive at those speeds,” Cooper told the publication. “I’ve seen a deer total a car before.”