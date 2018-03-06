Expand / Collapse search
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe smells like speed

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is set to compete with the Porsche Panamera and Audi S7

The latest family car from Mercedes stinks of speed. Literally.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe debuting at the Geneva Motor Show features a cabin air freshening system with a signature “sporty scent” to help energize you during your drives. (Burning rubber not good enough?)

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-TÃ¼rer CoupÃ©, AMG Carbon-Paket, Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 11,2 l/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 256 g/km, Interieur: Leder Exklusiv Nappa DINAMICA / schwarz mit gelber Kontrastziernaht, Zierteil: AMG Zierelemente Carbon // Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-Door CoupÃ©, AMG Carbon-packet, Fuel consumption combined: 11.2 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 256 g/km, Interior: Leather exclusive nappa DINAMICA / black with yellow contrast ornamental seam, Body trim: AMG body trim carbon

The cabin can be filled with a "sporty scent" from a built-in air fragrancing system.  (Mercedes-AMG)

Gimmick aside, it sounds like a car you’ll want to drive a lot.

It’s the first sedan from the automaker’s high-performance AMG division and is aimed at competing against the likes of the Porsche Panamera and Audi S7 on both the street and the track.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ 4-TÃ¼rer CoupÃ©, AMG Night-Paket, Exterieur: Kofferraum, AuÃenfarbe: designo diamantweiÃ bright, Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 9,1 l/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 209 g/km // Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ 4-Door CoupÃ©, AMG Night-packet, Exterior: boot, Exterior paint: designo diamond white bright, Fuel consumption combined: 9.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 209g/km

The liftback design adds functionality to the high performance 4-door.  (Mercedes-Benz AMG)

Like those, the GT 4-Door “Coupe” is in reality a liftback sedan. The base GT 53 gets a 3.0-liter inline-6 with hybrid boost that produces 429 hp, while 63 and 63 S versions are powered by 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8s with 577 and 630 hp, respectively.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-TÃ¼rer CoupÃ©, AMG Carbon-Paket, Exterieur: Motorraum, AuÃenfarbe: Graphitgrau magno, Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 11,2 l/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 256 g/km // Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-Door CoupÃ©, AMG Carbon-packet, Exterior: Engine compartment, Exterior paint: graphite grey magno, colour variation black Fuel consumption combined: 11,2 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 256 g/km

The GT 63 S is powered by a 630 hp twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8  (Mercedes-Benz AMG)

All three come with a nine-speed transmission and all-wheel-drive, which can be locked into rear-wheel-drive on the 63s by activating a “Drift” setting. Handling is enhanced by a pop-up spoiler that adjusts its position to suit the chosen driving mode and speed.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-TÃ¼rer CoupÃ©, AMG Carbon-Paket, Exterieur: AuÃenfarbe: Graphitgrau magno, Rad: AMG Schmiederad im 7-Doppelspeichen-Design, Farbvariante schwarz, Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 11,2 l/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 256 g/km // Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-Door CoupÃ©, AMG Carbon-packet, Exterior: Exterior paint: graphite grey magno, Wheel: AMG Performance wheels in 7-double crossing design, colour variation black, Fuel consumption combined: 11,2 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 256 g/km

A pop-up spoiler adds downforce as necessary.  (Mercedes-AMG)

The 63 S is capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and hitting a top speed of 195 mph while riding on air. Both 63s have a suspension system fitted with computer-controlled air springs, while the 53 rides on conventional steel springs and active dampers.

Pricing has not been announced, but the GT 4-Door Coupe’s closest competitors start in the $85,000 range.

