Little Lincoln MKC refreshed for 2019 with big car style and tech

The MKC is Lincoln’s smallest model, but the compact SUV is one of its top sellers and a gateway for new buyers to the brand’s more expensive offerings, like the Continental and Navigator.

The refreshed 2019 MKC set to make its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show better resembles those by adopting Lincoln’s new rounded-rectangle mesh grille design and enhances the ownership experience with a standard pickup and delivery service for maintenance visits that includes a loaner vehicle.

The MKC also gains a pedestrian-detecting automatic emergency braking system to complement its available lane-departure warning, semi-automated parking assist and adaptive cruise control systems, while its four-cylinder engine choices remain a 245 hp turbocharged 2.0-liter and 285 hp turbocharged 2.3-liter, both mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and either front- or all-wheel-drive.

Prices haven’t been announced for when it hits showrooms next summer, but they shouldn’t be too much higher than the 2018 MKC’s, which start around $34,000 and run over $50,000 for a fully-loaded Black Label that features high end trim materials and additional services including free car washes and an annual detailing.