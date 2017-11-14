Tesla slapped with class-action lawsuit over racial discrimination claims

Tesla’s California plant was a “hotbed for racist behavior,” according to a class-action lawsuit filed on Monday.

The lawsuit was filed by Marcus Vaughn, a former Tesla employee, who brought the racial discrimination claims on behalf of a large population of black employees at the company’s factory in Fremont, Calif., Reuters reported.

The lawsuit claimed Tesla ignored the employee’s complaints that they were subjected to racial slurs.

2018 JEEP WRANGLER REVEALED IN FIRST OFFICIAL PHOTOS

The automaker has been hit with a number of lawsuits alleging discrimination against gay and older employees. The company has denied the accusations.

Vaughn claimed supervisors called him the “n-word” on a daily basis after he started working at the company in April, according to the lawsuit.

Vaughn claimed he told the company's human resources department about the racial slurs but the allegations were never investigated.

MEET THE ‘HESLA,’ A MODDED TESLA MODEL S THAT RUNS ON HYDROGEN FUEL

In October, he was fired for “not having a positive attitude,” Vaughn said.

Vaugh was seeking “unspecified damages under a California anti-discrimination law,” Reuters reported.

Tesla has not yet responded to a Fox News request for comment on the lawsuit.