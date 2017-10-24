Highest performance 2018 Ford Mustang GT developed in secret

A lot car enthusiasts love tinkering with their rides. Sometimes before they even go on sale.

A group of engineers from the 2018 Ford Mustang team did a little after hours work to develop some new go-fast equipment for the pony car that turned out so good, they convinced management to put it on sale.

The Performance Pack Level 2 will be an add on to the previously announced Performance Pack (now Level 1,) which already includes goodies like larger brakes, a TORSEN limited slip differential, and a stiffer chassis than the stock Mustang GT.

Level 2 firms up the chassis even more, lowers the ride height by an inch, swaps in a set of computer-controlled MagneRide dampers, quicker steering and features Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires that are 1.5-inches wider than the standard rubber. There are also a deep front splitter and new rear spoiler that improve downforce at speed.

Along with the aerodynamic parts, a unique set of dark, 10-spoke wheels are the most striking visual giveaway for the Level 2 package, so keep an eye out for them if you don’t want to get surprised by one of these special ‘Stangs at the track.

You can confirm your suspicions by looking inside, because the package will only be offered on cars with six-speed manual transmissions, while it and all 2018 Mustang GTs will be equipped with an updated 5.0-liter V8 that’s gotten a 25 hp bump to 460 hp.

Pricing for the package is $6,500, and you can put in an order for a Mustang with it now for delivery next spring.

