NASCAR legend Robert Yates dead at 74

Robert Yates, left, with Winston Kelley, executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame  (AP)

NASCAR team owner and engine builder Robert Yates died Monday night at aget 74.

His son Doug Yates, who today runs Robert Yates Engines, posted the news on Twitter, calling his dad his "hero."

Roush Yates also posted to its social media accounts that Yates died "surrounded by his family and loved ones."

No cause of death was given, but Yates had been battling liver cancer.

Yates started out in auto racing as an engine builder. He won 57 Cup races as an owner, including three Daytona 500s with drivers such as Davey Allison and Dale Jarrett.

FILE - In this May 25, 2006, file photo, team owner Robert Yates, right, talks with his son Doug Yates, left, during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Nextel Cup Coca-Cola 600 auto race at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Robert Yates, a longtime NASCAR owner and engine builder, has died, Doug Yates said on Twitter Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. He was 74. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

Yates was selected for the NASCAR Hall of Fame in May. He was set for induction in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report