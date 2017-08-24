One-off Ferrari Daytona barn find worth nearly $2 million

A one-off Ferrari has been uncovered rotting in a Japanese barn – and it’s worth a staggering £1.5million ($1.9 million.)

The unique Ferrari Daytona was found in filthy condition after being left for 40 years.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

But not only was it once the fastest car in the world, this legendary model is the only one ever made with an aluminium body.

The Daytona was capable of 174 mph when it went on sale in 1969.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Around 1,200 standard Daytonas were built over a four-year period along with five competition cars for endurance racing.

Ferrari also commissioned just one street version of the Daytona with an aluminium body – and very few people are aware of its existence.

But it has now emerged after being left to gather dust and dirt in a lock-up in Japan.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The one-off Ferrari, once a bright red sports car, is a tired-looking classic in desperate need of an overhaul having been hidden since 1980 – but it is set to create a storm among collectors.

Acclaimed Ferrari historian Marcel Massini flew out to Japan to inspect the car, where he confirmed its identity.

He said: “What a super scarce Daytona barn find, the only remaining aluminium-bodied production GTB/4, sold new to Luciano Conti, a close friend of Commendatore Enzo Ferrari.”

The Daytona has now been shipped back to its birthplace, Maranello, Italy, where it will be sold at auction.

It is being sold without reserve, which means it could go for anything, but the auction house has given it an estimate of around £1.5 million.

Whoever buys it is then left with a number of options – they can get it running but preserve its ‘barn find’ condition or restore it to concours condition.

And as a special, storied Ferrari it will be welcome at shows around the world.

RM Sotheby’s described the Ferrari as “a unique car that no other collector can claim ownership to”.

The auction house said: “This Daytona holds distinct ties to its competition brethren yet never turned a wheel in anger and was instead preserved for decades.

Read more from The Sun