Custom Jeep Renegade 'Comanche' pickup hits Ebay

Fox News
COMANCHE BOAR CUSTOMS

 (Boar Customs)

Small pickups may be all the rage these days, but you haven’t seen one this small lately.

 (Boar Customs)

A Jeep customizer in Florida has built a pickup based on the Jeep Renegade subcompact SUV.

Jeep  (2016 Jeep Renegade 'Comanche' Concept)

Inspired by an official Jeep concept that was revealed last year with a classic military-style bed side design, the “Comanche” was created by Boar Customs from a Renegade that had been wrecked in a serious accident.

Builder Alan Ensor told Road &Track that it’s fabricated with steel tubing and body panels, and has the rear window from a Ford Ranger. The drivetrain remains stock, but his team also gave it a 1.5-inch lift.

The trucklet is currently listed on Ebay (where bidding reached $32,000 on Wednesday morning), and Boar Customs says it’s planning to build a few more.

Jeep itself is putting the finishing touches on a Wrangler-based pickup that will be on sale next year in the midsize class but should look like a heavy duty compared to this.

