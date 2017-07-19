Custom Jeep Renegade 'Comanche' pickup hits Ebay

Small pickups may be all the rage these days, but you haven’t seen one this small lately.

A Jeep customizer in Florida has built a pickup based on the Jeep Renegade subcompact SUV.

Inspired by an official Jeep concept that was revealed last year with a classic military-style bed side design, the “Comanche” was created by Boar Customs from a Renegade that had been wrecked in a serious accident.

Builder Alan Ensor told Road &Track that it’s fabricated with steel tubing and body panels, and has the rear window from a Ford Ranger. The drivetrain remains stock, but his team also gave it a 1.5-inch lift.

The trucklet is currently listed on Ebay (where bidding reached $32,000 on Wednesday morning), and Boar Customs says it’s planning to build a few more.

Jeep itself is putting the finishing touches on a Wrangler-based pickup that will be on sale next year in the midsize class but should look like a heavy duty compared to this.

