Inside Porsche's $13 millon superyacht

It was only a matter of time before Porsche took the plunge into the deep end of the superyacht market.

With luxury car makers Bugatti launching its own seafarer earlier this year, the German automaker was bound to follow, recently revealing the 115-foot GTT 115 Hybrid vessel.

Pairing with Monaco-based yacht builder, Dynamiq, Studio F.A. Porsche has designed a boat stylish enough for even the wealthiest of sailors.

Studio FA, who are responsible for creating Porsche Design sunglasses, watches and other paraphernalia, took charge of the boat’s exterior styling, mimicking the body shapes that have made Porsche’s cars instantly recognisable throughout the company’s history.

But it’s on the boat’s interior where designers have really gone to town with every inch of the yacht screaming luxury.

Fitted with seven-foot-high ceilings on both decks, the spacious cabins are lined with carbon fibre and marble detailing throughout, with furniture and throw-pillows finished with the same material as the seats in a Porsche 911R.

The boat has been designed to cater for a maximum of 12 people – six passengers and six crew members.

The vessel runs on two MAN diesel engines with a combined 12,594 horsepower, and also runs as a hybrid using two 20.8 kW electric motors.

At full tilt, the GTT 115 Hyrid can reach a blistering 21 knots (24mph) while in diesel only mode.

With prices starting at approximately £10 million [$13 million], it’s probably a little out of your price range.

Which is lucky because the company plans to make just seven bespoke models in total, making the boat an incredibly rare addition to Porsche’s broad design portfolio.

The first of these is due to be officially revealed at the Monaco Yacht Show in September.

Dynamiq has also said they plan on creating two smaller 100-foot and 85-foot versions of the yacht.

