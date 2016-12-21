A car that’s spent the past half-century as a lawn ornament could be worth a half-million dollars.

The 1962 Aston Martin DB4 has been rotting away on a Massachusetts property since it was brought there from California by its second owner in the 1970s, according to Worldwide Auctioneers. Trees grew around it as it settled into the soil and its engine bay filled up with leaves and weeds over the years.

One of just 1,113 DB4s produced, the four-seat coupe is largely original, save for the new engine and paint job it appears to have picked up prior to its trip east. Its 3.7-liter inline six was rated at 240 hp when new, and the car features a 4-speed transmission with Laycock Overdrive, disc brakes and “knock-off” wire wheels.

Worldwide Auctioneers will be pushing the car across the block at its Scottsdale, Ariz., event on January 18, and estimates that it will sell for somewhere in the $375,000 - $475,000 range. If that sounds like a lot for a derelict, the Hagerty Price Guide says that it could be worth at $2.5 million or more when fully restored.

Or if you don't want to go to the trouble, you could buy a brand new one from Aston Martin, which is producing 25 continuation cars next year for about $1.9 million each.

----------

