Madrid zookeeper seriously injured after gorilla attack

A Madrid Zoo animal keeper was left with serious injuries Sunday after being attacked by a gorilla that gained access to a secure area.

Around 10:15 a.m. local time, the employee, who has more than 19 years of experience, went into a secure area for routine feeding and cleaning. That's when the 46-year-old woman came face to face with Malabo, a 400-lbs, 29-year-old male gorilla, who, unbeknownst to the employee, had accessed the area.

COLORADO BEAR ATTACK LEAVES WOMAN WITH CLAWED BACK, ANIMAL EUTHANIZED

"The reasons why the animal was able to access the area are being investigated internally," according to an English translation of the zoo's statement on Facebook.

The zoo was able to safely remove the animal who is now "calm" and inside his interior bedroom, the zoo said.

The gorilla injured the worker's head and chest, and she has multiple fractures, including two broken arms because of the attack, Sky News reported.

Madrid Police are now handling the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP