Zimbabwe's PM says his party will end years of police and military abuse

Zimbabwe's prime minister says his party will end years of bias and abuse by the police, military and intelligence services and will make sure the services uphold the country's new constitution which demands impartiality in their duties.

Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai said Sunday if his party comes to power it will manage the police and military so that Zimbabweans "will not fear their soldiers and policemen" any longer.

Launching his party's election platform, Tsvangirai said security services must be professional and non-partisan in their operations and respect civilian politicians.

President Robert Mugabe's loyalist police and military are widely blamed by human rights organizations for state-orchestrated violence in previous elections.

New polls are expected around September to end a shaky coalition government formed after violent, disputed elections in 2008.