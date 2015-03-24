Zimbabwe's justice minister, Emmerson Mnangagwa, named new VP, possible successor to Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 90, says the justice minister will become vice president, a move that makes him a possible successor to the longtime leader.

Mugabe on Wednesday told a ruling party meeting that Justice Minister Emmerson Mnangagwa and another appointee, Phelekezela Mphoko, will "automatically" become vice presidents. The law provides for two vice presidents; Mnangagwa has been designated as the senior of the two deputies.

Mnangagwa, a close ally of Mugabe since the 1970s independence war, replaces Joice Mujuru, who was fired from her ruling party position and removed from her government seat following allegations that she plotted to oust Mugabe. Mujuru denied the allegations.