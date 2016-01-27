Zero fighter flies over Japan for 1st time since WWII

One of Mitsubishi's legendary Zero fighters has taken to the skies over Japan for the first time since World War II.

The restored plane took off Wednesday for a brief flight from a naval base in southern Japan. A decorated former U.S. Air Force pilot flew the aircraft.

Zero fighters were considered one of the most capable long-range fighter planes in World War II.

Only a handful are still in operating condition.

This particular plane was found decaying in Papua New Guinea in the 1970s. It was owned by an American until a Japanese businessman purchased it and brought it to Japan last year.