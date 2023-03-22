Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Zelenskyy shares shocking footage of Russian missile attack on civilian apartments in Ukraine

Ukraine says 7 people were killed in another drone attack on a student dorm

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared shocking footage of a Russian missile striking a Urainian apartment building on Wednesday.

The broad daylight attack took place in Ukraine's Zaporzhzhia region. Footage shows the missile blasting through a building near a busy highway, killing at least one person.

"Russia is shelling the city with bestial savagery," Zelenskyy wrote to accompany the video. "Residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at."

"This must not become ‘just another day’ in [Ukraine] or anywhere else in the world. The world needs greater unity and determination to defeat Russian terror faster and protect lives," he added.

Russia carried out several attacks across Ukraine on Wednesday. Explosive drones near Kyiv hit a student dormitory as well, killing seven people.

WHAT'S THE ICC THAT ISSUED PUTIN'S ARREST WARRANT AND WHAT CONSEQUENCES DOES HE FACE?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared footage of a Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian apartment building.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared footage of a Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian apartment building. (AP/Carolyn Kaster)

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT LAUNCHES 'LARGEST EVER' PROBE INTO WAR CRIMES

The attacks come as Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow this week. Xi has proven to be one of Putin's only friends following the invasion of Ukraine, and the two referred to each other as "dear friend" during their meeting.

The pair signed an agreement expanding their economic ties on Tuesday, with Putin touting potential plans for a gas pipeline from Siberia to China.

Xi's visit came just days after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin's arrest for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

The Russian president had also just visited a captured Ukrainian city for the first time since the invasion began. Putin spent several hours in Mariupol and was filmed inspecting the rebuilding efforts going on in the city.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Mariupol this weekend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Mariupol this weekend. (Associated Press)

Xi is may hold a phone call with Zelenskyy sometime after his visit to Moscow. Such a call would be the first personal interaction for the pair since before Putin's invasion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.