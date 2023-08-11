Zelenskyy fires all regional recruitment heads to fight 'corruption' in military recruitment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Friday that he will be firing all regional heads of military recruitment.

"Corruption in military recruiting will be eliminated," Zelenskyy wrote on social media alongside a video address. "The heads of all regional recruitment centers will be fired and replaced by brave warriors who have lost their health on the frontlines but have maintained their dignity.

"The decision was approved at today's NSDC meeting," the message added.

In his video address, Zelenskyy alleged that there have already been 112 criminal proceedings related to corruption in recruitment across various country regions.

According to Zelenskyy, officials accepted bribes through cash and cryptocurrency.

"The cynicism is the same everywhere. Illicit enrichment, legalization of illegally obtained funds, illegal benefit, illegal transportation of persons liable military service across the border," he said.

All regional "military commissars" in Ukraine are being immediately dismissed under the new policy.

Their replacements will be fielded from active Ukrainian soldiers who have served on the frontlines or can no longer fight in the trenches due to injuries sustained in battle.

Zelenskyy stated that all ongoing investigations into corrupt commissars will be followed through to their conclusion.

